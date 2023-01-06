Tri-Cities, Help Reunite This Lost Little Hard Hat with His Owner

Sometimes you just have to take a second out of your day to help a missing hard hat in need find his home. Tri-Cities, we need your help!

Little White Hard Hat Turns Up Lost on the Highway

This little white hard hat was found on SR-240 early Thursday morning, scared and frightened after being separated from its owner. Luckily, a local Washinton State Trooper found him, took him into his squad car, and warmed him up. Now that Washington State Trooper is trying to find this little white hat's home.

Only One Identifying Mark Resides on the Hat

The only hope in finding the owner of the lost little white hard hat rests on one name written on the top in permanent marker. Obviously, the owner cared enough for this hard hat to write in permanent ink and deserves its return. The lone name written on the outside of the hat is "Ron". Authorities are not sure if Ron is short for Ronald, Ronaldo, or maybe Rhonda but are looking for your help to solve the riddle. Help local police return this little lost and scared hart hat to his home.

The Owner Can Claim His Lost Hat at This Tri-Cities Location

The little lost hard hat was left in the great care of the local WSP gas pumps in Kennewick. The tan pole next to the main gas line volunteered to watch the lost hard hat until the rightful owner named Ron returned. If you know someone who goes by the name Ron and has recently lost his little white hard hat, please direct him to where he can be reunited with his little friend. He misses him dearly. Thank you and happy Friday!