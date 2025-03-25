UPDATE Tri-Cities: Man Pulled from River Near the Cable Bridge

There are reports of a jumper near the Cable Bridge in Tri-Cities this morning.

Reports of Water Rescue Near the Cable Bridge

#UPDATE: The man was found unconscious, then revived at the shoreline, and was transported to a local hospital. He is reportedly in critical condition.

There are reports of an urgent water rescue operation that happened this morning (Tuesday, March 25, 2025), near the Cable Bridge just before 9 AM, after someone saw a bridge jumper. According to the Southeast Washington Scanner News & Talk Facebook group, a person was spotted in the water, face down and unresponsive.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene. They located the victim and pulled them out of the water. The situation was coded as "code 60" on the scanner. This incident is heartbreaking and a reminder that sometimes the struggles people face can go unnoticed until it’s too late. Local authorities have not yet released any details about the situation or confirmed that they found a body.

The post from the Southeast Washington Scanner Talk & News page, also provided an important message: "We never know the demons others are fighting. If you feel like there’s no other option, like no one cares, like no one will miss you, we do and we will.” The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached at any time by dialing 988, a free and confidential helpline for individuals in emotional distress.