Tri-Cities Police Arrest Guy Trying to Drive with No Front Tires

Nothing says “Come get me, officer, I am drunk” like driving without any front tires on your car.

Facebook Kennewick Police Department Facebook Kennewick Police Department loading...

Police Spot Car Driving Without Tires in Tri-Cities

When it comes to dumb driving, this story has to take the cake. Last night (March 17, 2025), a 20-year-old driver in a severely beat-up light grey or blue Toyota Camry was seen driving with no front tires by police. Yes, you read that correctly, there was zero tire left on either of his front wheels. Obviously, the vehicle was sparking and scraping as it slid down the road, making it hard to miss by patrolling officers.

The officer pulled over the sparking vehicle at W Canal Dr and W Quinault Ave, where police realized that Mendoza had been in a hit and run just moments before. The crash had just happened in Columbia Park and left the vehicle damaged without any front tires. The 20-year-old driver, identified as Alex Mendoza, was found allegedly under the influence of alcohol, arrested for DUI and hit-and-run, and taken to the Benton County Jail.

Driving a car with no front tires defies all logic, no matter how drunk you are. Think about the huge red flag officers notice when they see sparks shooting from out front as the bumper drags on the ground. It is literally a police magnet! Driving under the influence is reckless enough, but driving without tires takes irresponsibility to a whole new level. We are lucky that nobody was injured, and everything is alright except for the curb, his car, and most of his pride.