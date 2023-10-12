Tri-Cities Police Launch Operation to Find These Cute Dogs Homes

These 2 cute and cuddly dogs need forever homes and a Tri-Cities police department launches a serious operation to make that happen.

Operation Clear the Kennels Launched in Tri-Cities

The West Richland Police Department has launched "Operation Clear the Kennels" to try and find homes for some of the dogs found by police in their area. Animals found roaming the streets have been an increasing problem in the Tri-Cities area, not just in West Richland. Animal shelters have been overfilled for years in the Tri-Cities area with the problem seemingly getting worse. The West Richland Police Department decided to fight the problem by using its social media presence to promote some of the cute and cuddly dogs that are ready to find a good home.

West Richland Police Highlight Toby

There were two different dogs featured for "Operation Clear the Kennels" this week on its official Facebook page. On Tuesday, they featured “Toby”, a 1.5-year-old corgi cross that is good with humans, kids, and dogs. Originally named “Torreto”, this little tan and white cutie pie doesn't resemble his tough original name. Hours after Toby's picture was posted, the police department was contacted by someone and he is now in his first foster home.

Yesterday, West Richland Police highlighted "Fin"

Just yesterday, the West Richland Police Department posted the story about a stray that has been in a local kennel for 22 days with no calls for adoption. Fin is a 7-month-old Blue Healer cross puppy who is very friendly with both dogs and humans. Hours after posting Fin's story on their Facebook page, the West Richland Police Department updated the post saying that he had also found his first foster home. Both dogs were lucky enough to find homes quickly showing "Operation Clear the Kennels" is working effectively. If you are looking for a new pet, either contact the West Richland local shelter at 509–967-7112 or find one closer near you. Also, give the West Richland Police Department a Facebook follow because with the success they have had it is only a matter of time before they post about another dog needing a new home.