Tri-Cities Million Dollar Mansion Madness: A Buyer’s Paradise
Many Million Dollar Homes For Sale in Tri-Cities, WA
How many million-dollar homes do you think are available to buy right now in Tri-Cities?
Million Dollar Homes in Tri-Cities for Sale
I do not know why, but there are a ton of huge million-dollar homes suddenly for sale in the Tri-Cities area. I was curious and decided to check some local real estate websites to see what was available. I was shocked to see exactly how many homes were available for over 999,000.00. There are a total of 40 homes for sale over that price that you can buy today if you have the cash!
See All Options of Homes Over $1.2 Million Available to Buy in Tri-Cities, Washington
Instead of showing the entire list, let's just focus on the most expensive homes. I would write about all these homes to show you, but I had to shrink the list to a more manageable number. These are all of the options of homes you can buy in Tri-Cities starting at around $1.2 million and going up from there. Guess how many there are!
1- 1502 W 52nd Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337
Your pool party is open with this beautiful home located in Kennewick. It features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 5,562 square feet of living space, and a huge fenced backyard with a pool. It sits on a .58 acre with a great view of the Tri-Cities and the river. You can buy this home today for only $1,195,000.00. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home or learn how you can purchase it by clicking here.
2- 5241 S Kent St, Kennewick, WA 99337
This home located on Kent Street in Kennewick is so new that it is still under construction. When it is finished it will feature 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 4,743 square feet of living space. Even though construction is not completed, you can buy this home today for only $1,200,000.00. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home or learn how you can purchase it by clicking here.
3- 1226 Meadow Hills Dr, Richland, WA 99352
This home on Meadow Hills features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 3,159 square feet of living space. It also has a huge backyard sitting on 4 acres. You can buy this home today for only $1,258,000.00. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home or learn how you can purchase it by clicking here.
4- 194006 E 27th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337
This new construction 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath house has a wide open floor plan, over 5 acres, and 3,081 square feet of living space. You can buy this home today for only $1,290,000. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home or learn how you can purchase it by clicking here.
5- 2243 S Wilson, Kennewick, WA 99338
This home has a huge deck and an amazing view over the valley. It features 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 3,352 square feet of living space. It is available to buy right now for just $1,299,950.00. You can explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home and learn more by clicking here.
6- 6912 Eagle Crest Dr, Pasco, WA 99301
This new construction home is located in Eagle Crest Estates an has an award-winning floor plan. It offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 4,290 square feet of living space. $1,350,000.00. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home or learn how you can buy it by clicking here.
7- 1232 Meadow Hills Dr, Richland, WA 99352
This home sits on Meadow Hills right next to the Badger Mountain Reserve. It offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 3,575 square feet of living space. It also has 2 flex rooms perfect for your home office, a private room, or a pool. You can purchase this home today for only $1,379,500.00. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home and learn more by clicking here.
8- 103714 Addison Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338
This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has 2 different 2-car garages and 3,899 square feet of living space. It has 2 HVAC systems and a split primary bedroom design for Primary suite privacy. You can purchase this home today for only $1,390,000.00. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home and learn more by clicking here.
9- 10804 S 2083 Pr SE, Kennewick, WA 99337
This unique and custom home is just minutes from the Tree Rivers Marina in Finley. It offers 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 4,900 square feet of living space. You can purchase this home for just $1,450,000.00. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home by clicking here.
10- 975 Rieve Ct, Richland, WA 99352
This unique home is located at South Richland's newest development Jericho Ridge. It offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, your own rock garden, and 3,720 square feet of living space. You can purchase this home today for only $1,475,000.00. Learn more and explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home by clicking here.
11- 1940 Jones Rd, Richland, WA 99354
This beautiful home offers a unique custom design from top to bottom. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a pool, and 3,405 square feet of living space. You can purchase this home right now for only $1,490,000.00. Explore and learn more about this Tri-Cities million-dollar home by clicking here.
12- 97218 Northstar Pr NE, West Richland, WA 99353
This unique ranch house sits on 7 acres with water rights on the Yakima River. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2,338 square feet of living space. This home is available to buy today for only $1,490,000.00. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home by clicking here.
13- 194909 E 447 Pr SE, Kennewick, WA 99353
This unique and beautiful home sits on top of 16 acres. The home offers 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 5,000 square feet of living space. 3,800 square feet on the main level alone. This house is available to buy right now for just $1,595,000.00. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home by clicking here.
14- 8307 W 10th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99338
This home is located just minutes from everything you need, right in the center of Kennewick. It features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a huge backyard, and a spacious 5,101 feet of living space. You can purchase this home now for only $1,699,000.00. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home and learn more about it by clicking here.
15- 1067 Meadow Hills Dr, Richland, WA 99352
This desert oasis sits on top of Crested Hills and has a wonderful view of the Tri-Cities. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath has around 3,800 feet of living space and a huge pool out back. This home is for sale now for just $1,875,000.00. Learn more and explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home by clicking here.
16- 11300 W Court St, Pasco, WA 99301
Another beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located on the Columbia River. It has 3,700 square feet of living space and a perfect view of the river. This home is for sale for $1,900,000.00. Learn more and explore with a full picture gallery by clicking here.
17- 10124 W Court St, Pasco, WA 99301
This one-of-a-kind Tri-Cities home is still available. This 4 bedroom, 5 bath house on the river is only $1,990,000.00. It has custom and rare red woodwork throughout the entire home and has a large pool in the back. It is also located right on the river. Explore this Tri-Cities million-dollar home by clicking here.
So that is the answer, there are a total of 17 homes in the Tri-Cities area that will cost you more than $1.2 million to buy. Now all you need is the money to purchase one.