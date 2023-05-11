Tri-Cities Meals on Wheels Gets Big Donation from Local Business

Meals on Wheels Tri-Cities Gets Big Donation

The Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels got a big donation today from a local business that will help provide meals to seniors in Tri-Cities for a long time.

McCurley Subaru Donates to Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels

This morning, local car dealership McCurley Subaru presented a large check to the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels program.

Every year, McCurley Subaru takes part in the "Share the Love" event that lets new Subaru owners decide between multiple charities that they would like to help out as part of their purchase. McCurley takes part of that purchase and donates the money to the cause the customer chooses.

The Biggest Donation to Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels from McCurley Yet

This year, McCurley presented the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels with a large check for just over $42,000. Meals on Wheels was chosen by McCurley to be the "Hometown Charity" for the event. This year McCurley raised more money than any year in the past for the charity.

Donation Amount Pays for Over 250,000 Meals

With the $42,000 donation from McCurley and the Share the Love program, Meals on Wheels is expecting to provide around 250,000 meals to people in need in the Tri-Cities area according to Cara Hernandez the Director for Meals on Wheels in a press release for the event. The program provides nutritious meals to seniors for free that are over the age of 60 in the Mid-Columbia region.

How You Can Help

The Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels program still needs lots of assistance during the year. If you would like to help out, they are always looking for volunteers to help deliver these meals during the year. If this sounds like something you would love to do, find out how you can help at seniorliferesources.org.

