Starting in early July the voluntary watering schedule from KID switches to mandatory after reassessing drought conditions.

KID Calls for Mandatory Watering Schedule to Start Early July

The Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) has announced the implementation of a mandatory watering schedule starting July 7th, citing worsening drought conditions that necessitate a shift from the current voluntary system they currently use. This change aims to ensure sustained water availability for all customers throughout the remaining irrigation season. "In low water years like this one, canals carry less water," stated KID officials in the news release. "If everyone waters their lawns simultaneously, typically in the morning, it creates a surge in demand that can quickly deplete canal levels."

The mandatory schedule is designed to distribute water usage evenly throughout the day and evening to customers, maintaining consistent water pressure in the canals. This approach is very important to prevent overloading the system during peak periods of water demand. "Drip irrigation systems and hose watering are not affected by the mandatory schedule and are encouraged," emphasized KID officials. Detailed information and a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section are available on the KID website for customer reference.

"For Questions or Concerns" - KID

"For questions or concerns, customers can contact our Customer Service Department at 509.586.9111," reassured KID officials, in case anyone needs assistance or more information during this transition from voluntary to mandatory water usage recommendations.KID wants their customers to understand that their water allocation is determined by federal authorities, not by KID locally. Unlike neighboring districts with senior water rights or access to the Columbia River, KID primarily relies on water from the Yakima River, which has been susceptible to drought over the last few years. "We will continue to deliver irrigation water and protect water rights as mandated by Washington State statutes and federal laws, ensuring maximum benefit to our community," affirmed KID officials.

As the situation evolves this summer, KID promised to keep customers informed with updates on the water supply status. They also expressed gratitude for the community's cooperation in conserving water to maintain a reliable supply for all customers so far this year. The watering schedule, which is based on the last digit of customers' property addresses, aims to optimize water use efficiency while addressing the challenges posed by the ongoing drought. Residents are encouraged to visit the KID website for specific details regarding their designated watering times. The mandatory watering schedule for KID customers starting July 7, 2024, is the following:

