Once it gets dark on Halloween night in Tri-Cities, bring your trick-or-treaters to see the show and grab some candy!

Tri-Cities House Comes Alive Only on Halloween Night

For the last couple of years, my kids have been asking about decorating the house for Halloween. The sad thing is that decorating every year takes time, money, and space if you want to do it right. I had always sidestepped the question and instead, we would be out in the neighborhoods. I had always thought if it were possible to decorate my house and not have to stand on a ladder out in the cold for hours, I would be interested. Then I realized that projection mapping was possible.

What is Projection Mapping?

The first time I witnessed projection mapping was in Disneyland. They held a projection show on the castle that made it jump to life and seem to change color and shape in front of my eyes. At the time, I never thought I would try to accomplish that exact effect on my own house, but that is exactly what I did. My journey was not easy, and not without roadblocks that I needed to maneuver around. You can read about my problems and the steps it took to create the show with this article I wrote last week. Honestly, I still have a few last things to finish up, but I should be completely ready by dusk on Halloween night. The one thing about a projection show is that I can't start until it is dark or it won't even show up on the house. Dusk should be somewhere near 6:30 pm, and my family and I will be ready out front to hand out candy and enjoy Halloween trick-or-treaters for the first time. I will be the guy dressed as Boba Fett, see you tomorrow night.

