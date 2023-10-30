Decorating This Tri-Cities Halloween House Takes All of October

Ever see an amazing home decorated for Halloween and wonder what it really takes?

Owner of Kennewick Amazing Halloween Display Shares Secrets

After witnessing this breathtaking and unique house decorated for Halloween in Kennewick, I had so many questions. How long does the entire display take to build, where did he get all the pieces, and most importantly, where does he store it all when it is NOT Halloween? Luckily, the mastermind behind one of the best Halloween displays I have ever seen was kind enough to share his secrets of exactly what it takes to create a Halloween display that is truly special. I contacted him online and he was gracious enough to meet with me for almost 2 hours talking shop.

Where Does He Keep Everything?

The mastermind and chief architect of this mindblowing Halloween display is Kennewick resident Kyler Westfall. I met him at his house last Friday night to talk with him about the how and whys of his creation. The first thing I noticed was the lights almost 3 blocks away and was more impressed the closer I got. As we stood together and walked around his property, I asked Kyler how this all got started. "It started about 15 or 16 years ago. My wife and used to decorate on the inside of our house, and years ago we started wanting to decorate outside. As our kids got older, we wanted to keep pushing the cheer and having fun with it." One of the first questions I asked was where he puts all these decorations when it is not Halloween season. Kyler owns and operates a construction/landscaping business and admits a large portion of a warehouse is taken up by his Halloween hobby.

Tips for Starting Your Own Halloween Display

Walking around his property, there was so much detail I was taken back by its scoop and constantly saw things I hadn't noticed before. "I got some new ones mixed in with some old ones, I keep a lot of decorations from years past and mix it in with the new stuff that way you always get something different." "Some of those pieces are one of a kind, I always like to get the unique ones that stand out." He says if people want to get into this hobby, watch for discounts at the end of Halloween and constantly look long and hard online for when deals suddenly come up.

Kennewick DisplayTakes All October to Create

It would take me all year to build the display Kyler Westfall has created around his home. Luckily for him, he is much more efficient, but it still takes a long time to set up and tear down. "The setup I just finished, as far as setting up I start on the first of October because it gradually gets bigger every week and every day. I don't stop until I get it where it needs to be, which was tonight really" (recorded October.26, 2023). As far as the tear-down goes, I try and tear it down as quickly as possible to get set up for the next move. This year I might keep it up an extra day or two just to see if people want to have another look, but normally I take it down right away."

Owner Wants to Thank the Community for Support

Kyler wanted to reach and and thank the people who have stopped or driven by ready this season. "I just want to say thank you to everyone that drives by and says thank you. Everyone enjoying it is what it is all about." Kyler says his display operates 24/7 until Halloween but the animatronics shut down around 9 p.m. However, Kyler said that they would have all animatronics working much later on Halloween night. You can find this amazing display at 8640 W Klamath Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336. In the gallery below, there are 24 more addresses to amazing homes decorated for Halloween also in the Tri-Cities, Washington area.