Tri-Cities 25 Spookiest & Most Chilling Halloween House Locations

You won't believe how many amazing and spooky houses are decorated in Tri-Cities this year!

The Best Halloween House Decorations in Tri-Cities, Washington

It can be hard to find the best Halloween house decorations in the Tri-Cities, especially if you don't know where to look. Taking the kids out for an evening drive and spotting the best house decorations can be so much fun, but it can also take forever. Unlike Christmas, there are not any well-known huge "company" light displays for Halloween in the Tri-Cities, so we have to rely on everyday fans of Halloween to turn their homes into spooky masterpieces to scratch that itch. Luckily there are many Tri-Cities area homes willing and able to step up to the plate to deliver for Halloween fans. You just have to find them.

First Time Tri-Cities Halloween Decorators

One of the best homes to see this year is actually new to the Halloween decoration game. Nicholas Bauman decided this was the year to finally create something special and decorate his home for Halloween this year for the first time. You can see his custom-made LED sequenced light show at his home at 2341 Mark Ave, Richland, WA 99352 nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. The show took Nicholas over 100 hours to program and put together with over 3000 lights and 6 different props singing synchronized to music. The entire show is looped to play over and over for visitors. You can even listen to the show on the radio in your car with a small radio transmitter at 92.7 FM so he doesn't bother his neighbors too much.

Long-Time Tri-Cities Halloween Decorators

Another amazing Halloween home display that you must see was created by its visionary Kyler Westfall. When you first see the home, you will be blown away by all the scope and detail stretched along his entire property. You can find this amazing Halloween house in Kennewick at 8640 W Klamath Ave, lit up nightly until Halloween. Not only do they hand out tons of candy on Halloween night, but sometimes even now on evenings for lucky visitors. The amount of decorations and thought that went into this Halloween masterpiece is staggering, and so is the amount of visitors on Halloween night so it might be a good idea to check this house out now.

Our tour doesn't stop there! Lucky for us, Kyler and Nicholas aren't the only two creative minds decorating their Tri-Cities homes for Halloween in 2023. If you are interested, I put a list of the 25 best-decorated homes in the Tri-Cities below for you to check out between now and Halloween night, especially if they are in your own neighborhood. I also posted a link to a Google Maps list with even more amazing Tri-Cities Halloween spots at the bottom. Happy Halloween!

25 Best Decorated Tri-Cities Halloween House Locations

If you want to explore a great Google Map of these locations, just click here. You can even add your own home to the Google list if you want! Just make sure it is worthy!