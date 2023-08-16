Kindness Transforms Tri-Cities Forum from Complaints to Thanks

When I read the details of this story it surprised me, especially coming from a forum used to shame bad drivers!

The Tri-Cities Bad Driver Shaming Forum Shocked Me Today

I admit that I am a longtime member of the Tri-Cities Bad Driver Shaming Facebook group for the humor captured inside. I have rarely posted but often see stories from local people about the crazy things they see people do on Tri-Cities roads. Honestly, half of the content created is more about 'bad parking' rather than 'bad driving' but still manages to make me laugh pretty often. That is why I was shocked and surprised to see this story of thanks written there.

Good Samaritan Named 'Dustin' Thanked on Tri-Cities Bad Driver Forum

The title of the post makes it clear that they would be thanking rather than shaming, but at first, I still didn't believe it. A woman named Angelica immediately thanks a 'nice gentleman' named Dustin for his help recently. She describes being stuck at a gas station in Richland, Washington with her kids because her car would not turn over (start) with a dead battery and no jumper cables. A man named Dustin was getting gas next to the woman and politely asked if she needed help after seeing her struggle to start her car. Not having any with him, Dustin then offered to drive all the way back to his house to get jumper cables to help.

'Dustin' Drove Home to Get Jumper Cables

While she waited at the gas station with her kids, Dustin drove home to get his jumper cables and returned as quickly as possible. Luckily, the jumper cables worked and her car's engine sprung back to life and the woman and her family were on their way. In the post, Angelica goes on to thank Dustin saying that "He didn’t have to stick around to help me" and that she does "appreciate the help very much". Angelica ends the story with a statement that I find true in Tri-Cities more often than not. "There are good people out there still." Yes, Angelica there still are!