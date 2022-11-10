Help Tri-Cities Hungry with 5th Annual Food Drive This Friday

Help Tri-Cities Hungry with 5th Annual Food Drive This Friday

This Friday November 11th is the 5th Annual Food Drive benefiting the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Here is how you can help Tri-Cities hungry this year!

The 5th Annual Tri-Cities Food Drive with Townsquare Media

This Friday November 11, multiple radio stations from Townsquare Media have teamed up with Summit Funding and the Phipps Team E X P Realty and will be broadcasting live and collecting food donations for the Tri-Cities Food Bank. The drive starts at 8pm at the Grocery Outlet right off Duportail St. in Richland and lasts until 6pm. The full address for the location is 2901 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA 99352.

What Can You Bring to Donate?

We are collecting cash and non-perishable food items all day long. Grocery Outlet makes it easy if you don't have any extra in your house to pick some up right at our location. Here is a good list if you do not know what to bring.

  • Canned vegetables and beans
  • Whole wheat or vegetable pasta
  • Pasta sauce but in non-breakable jar
  • Peanut butter
  • Whole grain crackers
  • Granola or cereal bars
  • Unsweetened applesauce sups
  • Canned tuna
  • Canned soup - chicken, rice, or bean

Come out and meet some of your favorite radio personalities from KONA-am, Newstalk870-am, 102.7 KORD, 97 Rock, 98.3 the Key, 105.3 Kiss-fm, and KZHR-fm.

