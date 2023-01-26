Is Beloved Tri-Cities Fabric Store Closing or Moving?

A car has been spotted driving around the Tri-Cities area with a sign on top that says Closing Sale and mentions large percentage discounts for a beloved Kennewick Fabric Store. Is this really true?

Car Advertising Kennewick Fabric Store Closing Sale Spotted

There is a car driving around the Tri-Cities area advertising that a beloved Kennewick fabric store was closing and offering large discounts on merchandise. After being spotted, one witness went to a local Facebook group to ask if anyone could confirm the sign. They asked if it was "really going out of business or is it really just a moving sale".

The Answer is Both Technically

If you don't keep up on the latest fabric store news, Joann Fabrics is closing and the final day open at that location will be March 19th. Until then, they are offering 20 to 40% off inventory in the store. Old Christmas stuff is marked off even higher nearly 80% off for some items. They have not received any new stock for weeks so the shelves are pretty bare, but there are still deals to be had. Then they are moving to a new location, actually just down the street.

Be Prepared for This One Negative

The store does not have the discounts listed in the registers so the cashier has to enter them in and check prices for every item. That means the lines will be slow, so please understand and be patient. After Joann Fabrics closes in March, where is the store moving to?

Joann Fabrics New Kennewick Location

The beloved fabric store is moving just down the street to the Columbia Center Mall. Joann Fabrics is taking over the old Sears location on the back side of the mall that faces south. They are not planning to open the new store until April so there will be a length of time when the store will be completely closed. The plans for the location show work on 23,000 square feet of space with a direct entrance to the parking lot into the store according to Tri-City Business News. The cost of the construction is listed at $125,000.

