We Found Some Sick Tri-Cities Merch on Etsy

People collect all sorts of things. I have several friends who collect comic books. I collect Blu-Rays. You might collect belt buckles, baseball cards, vintage beer bottles, or even old pizza boxes. Everyone has something special to them that they accumulate for their own happiness. If someone out there were to be a collector of Tri-Cities-themed merchandise, I may have hit the jackpot you're looking for.

It's so easy to find just about anything you're looking to buy on the internet. I remember as a young kid how much my parents were on eBay, constantly talking about 'bidding.' As a six-year-old, this confused me. The only time I had ever heard of bidding before was on The Price is Right. Fast forward 24 years and not only do we have eBay, but sites like Mercari and Etsy have popped up for people to sell their odds and ends. Of course, who can forget about Amazon?

So, I decided to put Etsy to the test today. If I wanted to find Tri-Cities memorabilia, would that quest turn out to be fruitful?

My search was a success. I've found various sellers from all over the country that have various pieces of Tri-Cities collectibles. I was also able to find the official store of the Pasco Police Officers Association, where you can buy their breast cancer awareness patches and even replicas of their vintage badges from the 1940s when the department was founded.

See for yourself all the treasures that are sure to remind you of home.