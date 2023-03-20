Tri-Cities DUI Driver Passes Out with Foot on the Gas & Shreds Tires

How deep can the rims of a truck burn into the pavement if you pass out at the wheel? Well, now we know thanks to this "lucky" Saint Patrick's day DUI Driver!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Pasco Police Get Reports of Accident on Saint Patrick's Day

The Pasco Police Department got reports of an accident at Parkview and Owen but instead found something more interesting.

They found a red Chevrolet truck with the driver behind the wheel completely passed out. He was not only passed out, but he had passed out with his foot on the gas pedal and the rims were still spinning.

credit Pasco Police Department credit Pasco Police Department loading...

Police Found Spinning Bare Rear Rims Burning Into the Pavement

The rims had been spinning so long that the tires were completely shredded and the rims had buried themselves into the pavement.

The police use the word Mamalona which is slang in Spanish for "Awesome or Badass truck" according to Tire Meets the Road. How far did the rims of the Mamalona burn into the pavement?

credit Pasco Police Department credit Pasco Police Department loading...

How many Inches Did the Rims Burn Into the Road?

The police measured the inches that the rims burned themselves into the pavement, and it is much deeper than I would have guessed.

The Pasco Police Department says the rims cut into the pavement "six inches deep" while the driver was passed out.

I have no idea how long it would take to completely shred tires and burn the rims into the pavement that far, but I am guessing it took a while.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Lucky Pasco Saint Patrick's DUI Driver Arrested

The "luck of the Irish" was with that man passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the gas because no one was injured.

Not even his truck was damaged badly except for the rims and tires in the rear. The lucky driver was arrested for DUI and then booked into the Franklin County Jail.

Something tells me it will be a while before he can go for a drive in his "La Mamalona" again.

You can read the entire post below.