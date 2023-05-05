Tri-Cities Crepes Master Competing on Gordan Ramsay’s New TV Show

Tri-Cities Man to Compete on New Fox TV Show Food Stars

You might have tried his amazing crepes or coffee in Richland, but on May 24th you can watch him compete on Gordan Ramsey's new TV show!

Gordan Ramsey's New TV Show Debuts May 24th

The trailer for his new show starts with Gordan Ramsey speaking to the contestants of his new show saying he "is looking for someone that I can really believe in. It is not just an investment, it's a partnership." Famous mean chef Gordan Ramsey is looking for the next "Food Stars", and he is hoping to not just crown a winner, but form a new business partnership with them.

Gordan Ramsey is putting up $250,000 of his own money to help launch one of these 15 contestants' brands if they win. Chefs from all over the country came together to compete for the honor of being crowned the first-ever Food Star and claiming the $250,000 prize money for their own business. The contestants are behind up-and-coming brands like Fat Miilk, the Pepper app, Confetti Cakes baking kits, Snow Cone King, Happy Grub, Vegan AF, Pizza Girl, Smart Cups, and Luther Bob’s.

Kagan Cox from Kagen Coffee & Crepes in Richland, Washington

One of the lucky 15 contestants is the owner of Kagen Coffee & Crepes in Richland, Washington. Originally from Kalispell, Montana, Kagen Cox and his wife have been serving up coffee and crepes to the Tri-Cities since 2016. Now he will test his skills against some of the best new chefs in the country when the new show debuts on Fox this month.

How Do the Contestants Win Food Stars?

Just like Goran Ramey's other famous show "Masterchef", contestants will face challenges and eventually be eliminated one by one until the winner is crowned. The challenges will encompass and test everything they will need to know about running a successful food business. They will need to show how they will create, brand, and then actually bring their products to life all while Ramsey is watching and critiquing.

Gordan Ramsey's Food Stars Premiers This May

You can watch Kagen Cox and the other 14 contestants battle it out in the kitchen in just weeks when the new show premiers on May 24, 2023.

