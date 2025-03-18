Tri-Cities Community Thanks Police After 74 Ticketed for Speeding

The Richland Police Department (RPD) wrapped up a successful weekend of speed enforcement and now the community is thanking them.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Community Thanks Police Officers for Speed Enforcement Efforts in Richland

That speed patrol emphasis by the Richland Police Department was hoping to help stop reckless driving and dangerous street racing in the area. The department worked with the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission, and held focused patrols in high-risk areas known for speeding and racing. The patrols were both Friday and Saturday nights on roads like Keene Road, Columbia Park Trail, SR-240 (Bypass), and George Washington Way. Recently those areas have had frequent complaints from residents about speeding and street racing.

During the sting operation over both days, officers stopped 74 drivers for speeding and made three arrests. After all the recent complaints, the increased presence in the trouble sparked a wave of gratitude from community members who have long been worried about the risks of speeding drivers. It shows how street racing has started to impact the safety of Richland's streets in a negative way.

One person commenting on the post said, “Thank you! It is getting increasingly dangerous out there. Nearly every time I drive from North Richland to either other city, I’m nearly run into or run over. And listening to them rip up and down the Bypass on the weekends sounds like we live near the raceway.”

This was echoed by more with similar frustrations of street racing on Keene Road. “So glad someone is finally watching Keene Rd. It is a virtual racetrack between 8 and 10 every night!!!” Another pointed out other issues saying, “The number of drivers running red lights on 240 (Richland Bypass), all hours of the day is concerning.”

Other users pointed out other places they see street racing saying, “Don’t forget Bombing Range, as it happens so often. Thank you!” Another wrote, “They are racing from 240 Bypass Hwy to Keene! Friday nights are the worst!”

One big topic also discussed in the comment section was the financial consequences of reckless driving. “What these ‘racers’ either do not understand or care about is that most insurance policies contain limits that if you are racing or off-roading, your insurance will not cover you.”

The feedback from the community shows they think the increased traffic patrols are making a real difference in road safety and want more in the future. Richland had promised more enforcement operations in the spring and summer months, and maybe these efforts will start to fix this huge growing problem in not only Richland but all over the Tri-Cities.