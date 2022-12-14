Best Tri-Cities Coffee Shops With Free WiFi for Working on the Go

If you aren't already subscribed to the Tri-Cities subreddit, you may be missing out on some good local suggestions. For those unaware, Reddit is one of the most popular websites in the world and r/TriCitiesWA is a subreddit for Tri-Citians by Tri-Citians. If you hear a boom in the night that sounds like a gunshot, r/TriCitiesWA will have answers and theories.

While it's not as active as bigger city-oriented subreddits like r/Seattle or r/Portland, every week or so a really good conversation is bound to happen amongst fellow Tri-Cities residents. You can get insider information on events, businesses, and more.

One great example was a question posed by someone traveling through Tri-Cities to Portland on business. This out-of-towner was in need of a good coffee shop to take a Zoom meeting at while they stopped in Tri-Cities. Off the top of my head, Caterpillar Cafe in Richland (Adventures Underground) is a good spot to hook up to the WiFi and crunch away at some work or school assignments. Here are some other suggestions from the Tri-Cities community on Reddit.

I will gladly second the Richland Public Library. After moving to Kennewick I soon realized how unique and special the public library in Richland is.

These three coffee shops kept coming up in the comments. Barracuda and Indaba were especially popular suggestions.

Of course, you could always visit one particularly well-known coffee chain that was started in Seattle, but if you want to support locally-made coffee, I'd stick with the previously-made suggestions.