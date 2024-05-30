Tri-Cities Clover Island Concert Series Gets a New Stage

The first weekend of concerts has already happened, don't miss the rest of the great lineup this year on the brand new stage!

Tri-Cities Thunder on the Island Just Started

Last weekend was the first pair of concert events to kick off the 2024 concert season for Thunder on the Island and the Summer Concert Series. Concerts have been rocking the waterfront of Kennewick for 19 years now in one of the best places in the Tri-Cities. Anyone who attended the first weekend had to notice the brand new stage that was put in this year.

The Summer Concert Series shows are on specific Wednesday and Saturday nights from now to September 1st. Not only is general admission seating available, but if you want to stay at the hotel they have concert packages available that include a 1-night stay in a standard room and 2 tickets to that show with reserved table seating. All paid events are 21+ only and the gates open at 6 pm.

The 2024 Clover Island Summer Concert Series Lineup

The first couple of shows already happened last weekend with Garratt Wilkin & The Parrotheads on the 25th, and then Fastlane performed on the 26th. The next concert planned is Wednesday JUNE 12, 2024, featuring the band Backroads, and then JUNE 16, 2024, with Joe Nichols. The weekend concert schedule is as follows: SUN. JULY 7: Fan Halen, SAT. JULY 20: Yesterday, SUN. AUG 4: Neal McCoy, SUN. SEPT 1: Son Of A Gun.

The Wednesday evening events, Thunder on the Island, happen from June 14th – August 16th. The rest of that schedule is as follows: June 19– Stompin’ Ground, June 26– Coyote Kings, July 3– Dr. Rock & The Sturgeons, July 10– Chris Loid & The Green Light Polly, July 17– Nuketown, July 24– American Honey, July 31– Englewood Heights, August 7- Fat Fox, August 14– Groove Principal

Ticket prices are subject to additional taxes and fees and for room packages and tables, visit ThunderontheIsland.com.