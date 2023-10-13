Tri-Cities’ High School Neighbor: A Diverse Business Mall Emerges

Not only is construction almost done next to this Tri-Cities High School, but they are now looking for new tenants!

Construction Almost Complete Across from Local Tri-Cities High School

If you have been driving on Edison over the last year, you might have wondered what was being built on the large construction site across from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. The huge 30,000-square-foot new building will house a new business mall with spaces still available for 8 different businesses. Construction is expected to be completed around the new year with 2 of the northside suites already claimed by local golfing business Golf Universe. There is over 25,000 square feet of space available on the bottom floor with another 4,240 square feet on the top floor.

Business Suites Available for Lease Now

If you are a local business looking to expand into a new home, this new facility features high ceilings from 16 to 20 feet and spaces from around 2,000-4,000 square feet when it is soon completed. The entire building sits on a 2.1-acre lot with plans for 122 parking spots for potential customers on the new tenants. You can see from the posted site plans that a 6-car drive-thru was planned for the business suite on the far northern side, although now that Golf Universe is the new tenant those plans might have changed. All business suites on the bottom level also have a large overhang door located at the back of the property. I live near this area and am personally excited about the new business possibilities that this new facility can bring to Kennewick.

Sneak Peak at the New Business Mall Construction in Kennewick

