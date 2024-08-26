Tri-Cities Blue Bridge Looks Like It’s Sporting a Facial Mask

I can't help but think this every day I drive over, and funny enough it is not far from the truth.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Is the Blue Bridge Getting a Facial? Kinda, Yes

The iconic Blue Bridge, officially known as the US 395 Pioneer Memorial Bridge, is undergoing a significant transformation as part of a major maintenance project. According to a recent social media update from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) East, the bridge is getting a much-needed facelift, with the cover-up reflecting a restoration effort 30 years in the making. Anyone who drives over the Blue Bridge will notice it is almost completely covered with large sheets of cloth and metal siding.

The Blue Bridge, a vital crossing over the Columbia River connecting Pasco to other Tri-Cities, has been covered with cloth and metal sheets to capture paint and sandblasting materials coming from the restoration. The repainting and repair project is essential to preserve the bridge's historical significance and ensure its structural integrity for future use. Constructed between 1951 and 1954, the Blue Bridge replaced the earlier Green Bridge to accommodate the increasing traffic demands of the Tri-Cities area. Today, it serves approximately 66,000 drivers daily, making it a crucial component of the region's transportation network.

X @WSDOT_East X @WSDOT_East loading...

The bridge’s last comprehensive painting was completed in 1994, and since then, the paint has significantly deteriorated causing corrosion. The current project aims to address this issue by removing the old, peeling paint, which is difficult considering it resides over a river. The maintenance work involves cleaning and repainting the entire bridge structure, along with minor repairs such as replacing rivets and updating signage without spilling any paint or sandblasting debris in the environment.

This large renovation, funded at $33.5 million, began in December 2023 and is projected to continue through the early parts of 2025, with some elements potentially extending beyond that. The project has included both day and night work, and intermittent lane closures on northbound and southbound lanes.

Travelers and local residents have been living with construction-related delays for months as crews work to restore the bridge. While temporary inconveniences are expected, the long-term benefits will be huge, ensuring that the Blue Bridge remains a reliable and aesthetically pleasing landmark in the Tri-Cities region for decades. Yes, the Blue Bridge looks like it has a facial mask on right now, but just like when you leave the salon, it will have a new clean, and fresh face for years after. I bet you wish your facials lasted as long.