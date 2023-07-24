Tri-Cities: Where Do You Buy the Best Tasting Watermelons?

It turns out the one most popular answer is overwhelming!

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Best Tasting Watermelon in Tri-Cities

The other day, I bought a regular old watermelon at the grocery store, cut it open, and was looking forward to snacking on it all day long. Instead, I was caught eating a watermelon that was ok but really didn't taste all that good. Turns out I am not the only one that has experienced a problem with "sub-par" watermelon because I noticed people asking about it on a local Tri-Cities online forum. The person in the group talked about how they had bought two different watermelons recently that did not taste so good and wanted suggestions on where to buy good ones.

loading...

Hermiston Watermelons

I have always heard about the watermelons grown locally in Hermiston, Oregon nearby. I even had a friend once that worked for one of the farms and used to bring us watermelons. I had no idea that those watermelons were actually very special and had their own cool name. I always thought that watermelon was a watermelon, but boy was I wrong. So what is the name of these special watermelons grown in Hermonston and where can you buy them?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Walchli Farm Black Mamba Watermelons

Ask anyone that has lived here a while and they will almost always answer the same. The best-tasting watermelons in the area are easily the "Black Mamba" watermelons grown by Walchli Farms in Hermiston, Oregon. I even asked a few people I worked with and they all said the exact same thing...go buy the Black Mamba watermelons. The Black Mamba watermelons are seedless, come with an almost black outside shell, and are very flavorful. Even though they are grown locally, they can still be pricey depending on where you buy them. From what I can gather, the Black Mamba watermelons are available all the time at both Country Merchantile locations or at Yoke's sometimes, but they can be pricey there. If you are looking for a better deal, try the local Farmer's Markets. I see that you can find them at the Kennewick, Richland, Sunny Hill, KiBe in Benton City, or Three Eyed Fish Markets for a more reasonable price while they are in season. You can find the Black Mamba watermelons from mid-July through September.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...