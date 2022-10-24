Tri-Cities Answers: What is the Best & Cleanest Local Movie Theater?

In a local Facebook forum the question was asked, What is the "best movie theater in the Tri? Cleanest? Ect." It must be obvious because there was one overwhelming answer that people from the Tri-Cities kept mentioning.

What is the Best and Cleanest Movie Theater in Tri-Cities?

The exact question asked in Ask Tri-Cities was "Best movie theater in the Tri? Cleanest? Ect." There were multiple locations listed but they were all from the same company. Every single person said they thought that Fairchild Cinemas was the best and cleanest in the Tri-Cities. Honestly there is only 1 other choice to even pick with the Classic AMC theater in Kennewick. Last time I was in the Classic AMC theater they still had the original squeaky seats, and it wasn't very nice. Fairchild is definitely newer and cleaner, but which Fairchild location is best?

Which Fairchild Location is the Best in Tri-Cities?

In the forum the Richland location was mentioned the most, with the Kennewick location second, and the Pasco location was mentioned once. Honestly there is not a lot of difference between the theaters. They all have the same huge seats with good food. Which has the most options for movies? The Kennewick location has 10 screens, Queensgate in Richland has 12 screens, and the Pasco location also has 12. The Kennewick location is the newest but that doesn't really give it an advantage. I would say just go to the location nearest where you live, they are all good.

