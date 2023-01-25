Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?

The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?

US Bank Location is Destroyed

The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.

What is Planned for 20th and Court Street in Pasco

Now that construction has begun and the old building has been leveled, plans are underway for what comes next. There are two businesses being built, one sandwich shop and the other a famous ice cream brand that just closed a location a few blocks down.

Baskin Robbins Coming Back to Court Street in Pasco

The ice cream shop being built at the Court Street location is Baskin-Robbins. They used to have a location just down the street at 2307 W Court St that was permanently closed. That old location was destroyed and replaced by a Numerica Credit Union. Now Baskin-Robbins is back on Court Street in Pasco once the new location is built.

Bruchi's Will Add Another Tricities Location in Pasco

The second company that is added to the Court Street location will be Bruchi's sandwich shop. This will be the 6th location in the Tri-Cities when built and fills a void the company needed in the Pasco area. Now you won't have to drive to Road 68 or across the bridge into Kennewick to get a Bruchi's sandwich if you live in Pasco.

See What Location Will Look Like Before It Is Built

You can actually go visit a location in Tri-Cities that will be very similar to the new Court Street location because one is already built. The Baskin-Robbins and Bruchi's location in Kennewick off W Kennewick Ave should be very similar in design. If you are curious about what is coming and want to see it for yourself, the address of that location is 2617 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336. The details were reported by the Tri-City Herald and re-reported by other news outlets.

