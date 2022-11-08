Trying to Vote? Some Tri-Cities Ballot Boxes Have Moved

If you are trying to drop your voting ballot in the same place you always have, surprise but some have changed locations or have been removed. If they have moved, where can you drop off your ballot today?

Ballot Boxes in Kennewick Have Moved

If you look at one of the sheets that came with your official ballot, it says right on the front that they have moved. Their new location is right next to the old location, so it is easy to find. The new location is 2618 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Richland, WA 99352.

"The ballot drop box previously located at 5600 W. Canal Dr. has been permanently removed. All services at that address have been relocated to the Benton County Campus at 7122 W. Okanogan Pl. where a new drive-up drop box has been installed for your convenience."

Where are the Other Ballot Box Locations in Tri-Cities?

The other box locations are listed on the back of that same sheet in case you need to find another location. Remember, make sure you drop off your ballot at a drop box in the county you are registered to vote. Here are the main ones for Tri-Cities:

Benton Country Campus - 7122 W. Okanogan Pl., Bldg E Kennewick

Benton County Voting Center - 2600 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Richland

West Richland City Hall - 3100 Belmont Blvd, West Richland

Benton County Voting Center - 2618 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Richland

Kennewick City Hall - 210 W 6th Ave, Kennewick

HAPO Center - 6600 Burden Boulevard, Pasco, WA 99301

Election Center - 116 N 3rd Avenue, Pasco, WA 99301

Courthouse Parking Lot - 1016 N 4th Avenue, Pasco, WA 99301

Fire Protection District Number 3 - 2108 Road 84, Pasco, WA 99301

Franklin County Auditor's Office - 1016 N 4th Avenue, Pasco, WA 99301

What Time Do You Have to Drop Off Your Ballot By?

Th official time to drop off your ballot is 8pm pacific, however I would not wait that long. Get it dropped off asap. You can also mail your ballot today, but that time is much earlier than the 8pm deadline at the drop boxes. You have to have your ballot picked up by the Post Office or dropped off by "last pick up time" or 4:40pm for the Pasco Post Office.

