What Tri-Cities Bad Drivers Taught Me This Week

If you drive in the Tri-Cities area, I am sure you regularly see at least one of these 9 things that were posted this week in a local bad-driver Facebook group.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

9 Things the Bad Driver Shaming Group Illistrates About the Tri-Cities

I don't know if you follow the local Bad Driver Shaming group on Facebook, but you should. I see crazy things on Tri-Cities roads every day and now I know why. I am only seeing a small part of the crazy out on the streets, but this forum catches most of it and has taught me so much more about local drivers in the Tri-Cities area.

These next 9 things I learned from things that happened just this week in the Tri-Cities.

1- People Park so Close, Their Bumper is a Mirror

loading...

Sometimes people in the Tri-Cities are driving trucks that are too big for them to handle and they can't seem to park in their space. This truck for instance is parked as close as you can to another car without touching it and probably got lucky. Is that two Subarus or a truck and a Subaru? See the full Facebook post by clicking here.

2- Trash is a Weapon in Tri-Cities

credit Facebook Leslie Maxwell credit Facebook Leslie Maxwell loading...

This driver was mad at either the pedestrian or the car in the video. Either way, they allegedly threw trash out the window at someone before speeding away. At least they didn't use a gun because that happens a lot around here also. You can see the full video on the forum by clicking here.

3- Distracted Driving is Rampant in Tri-Cities

credit Facebook Ken Jurgens credit Facebook Ken Jurgens loading...

A group member posted a short video of a white sedan trying to stay on the road after probably looking down at their phone too long and almost missing the corner. They are lucky they didn't end up through the white fence on the top of the hill from the looks of the video. I am sure their next stop was to clean out their shorts. You can watch the full video by clicking here.

4- Sedans are Sometimes Confused for Trucks

credit Facebook Mike Fogg credit Facebook Mike Fogg loading...

In the Tri-Cities, some people confuse their regular car with a large 4x4 truck. You can see it illistrated when we get a lot of snow or if you happen to be exploring the sand dunes outside of town. I am sure the driver above thought his front-wheel drive would be fine in the sand. See the original photo by clicking here.

5- Nice Cars Can Use Multiple Parking Spaces

credit Facebook Josh McTavish credit Facebook Josh McTavish loading...

I see another trend in Tri-Cities that surprised me. Most posts with regular cars parked wrong get roasted by the forum community but nice cars get a pass. The car above was posted and most users defended the driver because his car was considered nice.

One defended the driver saying "Until you own a nice car you’ll never understand" while another wrote "Some people don’t want idiots in parking lots to dint up their whole life’s salary! I don’t see anything wrong here. I see I very nice car that’s taken care of." Ok, buying a nice car means you can park like that in Tri-Cities...got it! You can see the original post by clicking here.

6- People Advertise They are Drinking and Driving

credit Facebook Katie Krisher credit Facebook Katie Krisher loading...

This car was allegedly seen speeding, swerving all over the road, and throwing beer cans out the window. Nothing says "pull me over" like throwing beer cans out your window while speeding. See the photo from the original post by clicking here.

7- Securing Your Load Must Be Optional in Tri-Cities

credit Facebook Ashton Green credit Facebook Ashton Green loading...

Either the driver of this minivan is trying to fly or they do not think it is important to secure the bed on top while driving down the freeway. I think the people around them might feel differently. You can see the original post by clicking here.

8- Widebody Trucks Are Extra Wide

credit Facebook Group Participant credit Facebook Group Participant loading...

An anonymous user posted this picture of trucks so wide they barely fit inside parking lines. I guess the wider the better in Tri-Cities, Washington. You can see the full post by clicking here.

9- Just Honk if Sh!# is Falling Off

credit Facebook NancyVon Koda Kivett credit Facebook NancyVon Koda Kivett loading...

Obviously, another option besides securing your load would be to make a big sign telling people to just "honk if stuff falls out". Sounds like a perfect plan until it is the sign that falls off the back! Watch out for this guy on the road. You can see the full "unedited" original post by clicking here.