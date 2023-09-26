Tri-Cities Police Help Avoid a Possible School Shooting Yesterday

A 14-year-old was arrested after police got word of plans to carry out a shooting at multiple Tri-Cities schools.

Possible Tri-Cities School Shootings Stopped by Local Police

Yesterday, the Kennewick Police Department released information about the arrest of a teenager who allegedly made threats to carry out a school shooting yesterday. "On September 24, 2023, the Kennewick Police Department received information about an alleged school shooting which was supposed to take place on September 25, 2023." Police say that the 14-year-old was arrested after an investigation and is being held at Juvenile Justice on suspicion of felony threats.

Parents Received Alert Messages That Morning

The parents of multiple Tri-Cities area schools received messages through the school system called ParentSquare about rumors of plans to carry out a school shooting that day. As the schools got word of the threat, they released information to parents through email and text but some were faster than others. The Kennewick schools that were named targets and released threat information were: Kennewick High School, Southridge High School, and Highlands Middle School. Some parents say they received word around 7:23 a.m. with most turning around with their children and returning home. Other reports say that Southridge parents received their alert much later around 7:47 a.m. after students were already in class. If you are a parent of a Kennewick School District student, make sure you have ParentSquare set up so you get important messages from the school district just like yesterday. Also, great job to the men and women of the local law enforcement agencies that came together to keep our schools safe.