I bet this Tri-Cities criminal thought he was going to get away with it but he made this really dumb mistake.

Tri-Cities Armed Suspect Caught After Rookie Mistake

The Tri-Cities police had been looking for the suspect involved in an armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle on August 23, 2023. Not a lot of details have been released about the armed robbery so far, but it sounds like the vehicle was the item taken in the armed robbery. Shortly after, the Benton County Sheriff's Office spotted the suspect and the vehicle involved parked in Pasco under a large tree and up on cinder blocks.

Tri-Cities Police Looking for a Nissan GT-R

The police didn't say exactly what was stolen but did say the car involved in the incident was. Any car person looking at the picture of the stolen car can identify it as a Nissan GT-R. This 3.8 L twin-turbocharged beast of a car was first created in 2007 and comes with between 473 and 700 hp depending on what year you are looking at. The GT-R is one of the fastest cars on the road and easily identifiable because there aren't that many in the Tri-Cities area. I think it was that rarety that made it easy for cops to find it when they spotted it sitting on cinder blocks.

Benton County Sheriff's Contacted Pasco PD

After the suspect and the stolen GT-R were spotted, the Benton County Sheriff's Office moved in and detained the suspect. After the man had been detained, they contacted the Pasco Police Department which arrived on the scene and continued their investigation. The suspect was booked on suspicion of armed robbery and for the unjust abuse of lifting the GT-R on cinder blocks. (I am just kidding about the second part by the way. lol)