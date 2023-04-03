Tri-Cities Wakes Up to an April Winter Wonderland Nightmare

The white stuff was all over the Tri-Cities area this morning, but how much snow are we actually going to get?

Snowy April in Tri-Cities Washington

I think all of Tri-Cities was a little surprised to wake up with snow on the ground this first Monday morning of April 2023. Snow was predicted for the mountains, but the low-level valley areas were not supposed to get any snow at all. Instead, most of Washington State is now white again. Remember most residents have taken off their winter snow tires for the season already making for dangerous road conditions this morning.

Currently Snowing in Kennewick Washington

I live in Kennewick, and as I look outside it is currently snowing out my window and the hills around me are white with snow. I have a friend that drives a semi-truck daily from Spokane through Tri-Cities and he says snow stretches all the way from Tri-Cities through Spokane. How much of this unexpected snow are we going to get?

Tri-Cities Snow Forecast for April 3, 2023

How much snow are we going to get today in the Columbia Basin area?

Kennewick, Washington - April 3, 2023

Pasco, Washington - April 3, 2023

Richland, Washington - April 3, 2023

Prosser, Washington - April 3, 2023

Connell, Washington - April 3, 2023

