Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers

The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered.

West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question

On the Facebook page, the Richland Police asked this question, "Alright West Richland community, let’s do this! More police presence? Where and why? And…..Goooo." I was surprised that I had never actually seen a question posed to the community in that way. If you live in the West Richland area, you would probably agree with some of their answers.

Where Did the Citizens of West Richland Want More Police Presence?

One of the main ideas and requests I saw multiple times was a better presence around schools. User Jodi had that same idea saying "I would ask for more presence at our schools before and after the school day. Just seeing a police car can detour some from speeding. I have noticed increased patrols around Enterprise Middle school so thank you for that!"

West Richland Citizens Complained About Speeding Locations

A few different areas kept coming up in reference to speeding. One user said "Bombing Range and Keen circle area. Racing and speeding in the early morning hours." Dawna also mentioned Bombing Range saying "We need a stop light at Bombing Range and Mount Adams….ridiculous trying to get on to Bombing Range!" A user named Barb asked "do you patrol Red Mt Rd or is that the Sheriff? People still think this is a highway and there are more children than ever." Another user said they see a motorcycle go 100 mph daily in that area.

Where Else Are People Speeding in West Richland?

The area around 62nd was mentioned a few times. A user named Andrea said "62nd, especially down the hill. People are always flying down the street." The area around the Brotherhood was also mentioned multiple times but not only for speeding. One user wrote, "The brotherhood specifically the area around the senior center that I live across from." Another agreed with the area being dangerous saying "I second this, the brotherhood area is kinda getting scary, some nights there is lots of activity, especially at night."

West Richland Warned of Semi's Running Lights at This Location

There was one mention of semi trucks running lights that had me a little disturbed. A user named Katrina said, "you really have to be careful at Van Giesen and 240, semi trucks run that light all the time." Another said in that area there "are always speeders or cars with no lights." Another area where people are running stop signs is "Paradise and Belmont at the 4-way stop."

What is the New Location People Are Speeding in West Richland?

The last place I noticed was mentioned multiple times and it looks like speeding there is a new thing. A user named Angela says "Paradise now that they have opened it up all the way people are flying." Another said "The dragstrip formerly known as Paradise." Some other places mentioned are 38th Ave from VanGeisen to Orchard, Bombing Range, Blue Heron Blvd, Northlake Drive, Keene and Belmont, and Grosscup/Harrington.

My Favorite Comment from West Richland Citizens

There were a lot of great comments in the feed, but a few stood out to me. This was my favorite and probably the first thing I thought when I saw the question. Kayley wrote "You guys opened up pandora's box with this one. Thanks for asking us about needs in the community. Looks like there is a lot of them all over the community." I agree Kayley, although I think the rest of the Tri-Cities police departments should also open pandora's box and ask the same question. You can read the entire feed below.

