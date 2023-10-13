Support Local Tri-Cities 4H Kids Selling Pumpkins This Saturday

There is a great way to get your new pumpkins for Halloween and support local kids, but only happening this Saturday, October 14, 2023!

Local 4H Club Raising Money Selling Pumpkins This Saturday

If you love to support local kids or you just happen to need some pumpkins for Halloween, you can do both tomorrow in Kennewick. This Saturday, October 14, 2023, local kids from the Stars & Stripes 4H Club will be set up selling pumpkins at the Kennewick Ranch & Home from late morning until early afternoon. The kids will be set up out front from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with boxes of pumpkins for you to choose and take home in order to raise money for their 4H club. They will have all kinds of options with different colors, sizes, and kinds available until they are sold out.

Event Promoted by the Benton County Sheriff's Department

The group recently visited the Benton County Sheriff's Department and brought some pumpkins with them. The Sheriff's Department returned the favor by using their Facebook presence in the area to help promote their event this weekend at Ranch & Home in Kennewick, another local business well known for supporting the local youth. The Department not only shared details about the fundraising event this Saturday but also shared fun pictures of the group's visit to the Department. See all the pictures posted below and make sure you stop by tomorrow to help their cause.

