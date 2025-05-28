Travel Trailer Tips on Washington I-90 & Freezes Westbound Traffic

If you were stuck in traffic on I-90 westbound near milepost 265 this morning, you weren’t alone.

Get our free mobile app

Just before 10 this morning (Wednesday, May 28), Washington State Patrol troopers were called to a crash involving a pickup truck and a flipped-over travel trailer. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the scene was still a mess, still causing backups for miles after 1 pm.

X @wspd4pio X @wspd4pio loading...

Westbound I-90 Lanes Were All Blocked After the Crash

The westbound lanes were completely blocked with detours in place, but the backups are still ugly.

From the photos shared by WSP, the travel trailer tipped completely onto its side and hit the guardrail on I-90 this morning. The pickup truck hauling it ended up with its rear wheels lifted off the ground, resting on the trailer hitch like a teeter-totter that lost its balance.

The back end of the trailer took the brunt of the impact, slamming into the guardrail hard enough to bust open. That left a trail of debris scattered along the side of the highway, everything from camping supplies to personal items.

By around 11 AM, tow trucks had moved off to the right, and the left lane reopened, which helped traffic flow, but the backup was already bad by then. Towing something big like a destroyed travel trailer from the crash site isn’t so easy.

WSP released an update just before 1 pm saying the highway was still not cleared.

What Caused the Travel Trailer to Tip This Morning on I-90

No word yet on exactly what caused the trailer to tip, but it seems like a sudden shift or swerve could have been involved. Many factors could have caused the trailer to jack-knife, including mechanical failure or weight distribution.

Get our free mobile app

I hope you packed your patience today. And if you're hauling a trailer this summer, double-check those hitches and weight distribution before you leave.