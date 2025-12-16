[WARNING] Heavy Snow Returns to Snoqualmie Pass on Wednesday

If you’ve got plans to head over Snoqualmie Pass this week, it’s time to slow down and pay close attention to the forecast.

It has been an unusually warm winter, but the National Weather Service says snow will begin falling in the Cascade passes on Wednesday morning. Conditions are expected to stay active through the end of the week.

Thursday Snoqualmie Pass Travel Could Get Tricky And Busy

WSDOT’s forecast paints a familiar winter picture of rain and fog turning into snow overnight, gusty winds, and steadily dropping temperatures. By Wednesday, Snoqualmie Pass could see 7 to 11 inches of new snow, with additional accumulation continuing Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The heavy snow forecast lines up with a big Thursday night Seahawks game against the Rams, and that means a lot more traffic trying to make it across the pass. I know from personal experience that it will be a mess, so “pack your patience,” as my Grandmother would say.

The forecast has improved from yesterday, originally calling for up to 8 to 12 inches of snow every 12 hours. Now rain is expected to mix with snow on Thursday before turning back to snow again Friday, with less accumulation possible each day than originally thought.

Plan Before You Head Over the Washington Mountain Passes

This is one of those weeks where checking conditions before leaving really matters. The forecast has already changed a bunch and could change again before it really hits late tonight into Wednesday. WSDOT and the National Weather Service are both asking drivers to check the online pass conditions, carry chains, and allow extra time for slowdowns.

If you don’t have to travel, the best advice is to wait it out and completely avoid the long, stressful drive. But if you do head over, take it slow with all the others sharing the road with you. I will be right with you, hopefully getting over for the game.

Go Seahawks!

