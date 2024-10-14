Travel Alert: WA Keller Ferry Service Disruption Leads to Detours

The Keller Ferry is busted again, and this is what we know about when it could be back up and running again.

Keller Ferry Service Disrupted Due to Mechanical Issues

Travelers that rely on the Keller Ferry to cross the Columbia River on State Route 21 are advised to find alternate routes until further notice. This morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., the ferry, M/V Sanpoil, was taken out of service due to an ongoing mechanical issue, leaving many commuters and travelers without a direct crossing option.

As a result of the ferry's unexpected closure, those planning to travel across the river should consider detours via State Route 25 or the combination of State Routes 155 and 174. Drivers are encouraged to allocate extra time for their journeys, as the detour can extend travel time by up to an hour.

There is no estimated time for the Keller Ferry to resume operations. Local officials are working hard to fix the mechanical problem, but until it is repaired, travelers must adjust their plans accordingly.

For real-time updates on highway conditions and service changes for the Keller Ferry, travelers can visit the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Travel Alerts page or utilize the WSDOT mobile app. WSDOT is advising travelers to check for updates regularly because any progress on the ferry's mechanical issues will be communicated through WSDOT's official channels which you can find below.

Keller Ferry: www.wsdot.wa.gov/travel/washington-state-ferries/ferries-and-terminals/other-ferry-systems/keller-ferry

WSDOT Travel Alerts: www.wsdot.com/travel/real-time/alerts

Mobile app: www.wsdot.wa.gov/travel/travel-information-phone