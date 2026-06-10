Seahawks Training Camp Open to Fans Starts Soon, in Late July

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks announced their 2026 Training Camp schedule, giving fans their first opportunity to see the team in action before the regular season begins.

The countdown to football season is officially on, and I can't wait.

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Training camp, powered by Boeing, runs from July 25 through August 13 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. Public registration opens June 16. Do not wait because all available spots will fill up quickly.

The 12s First Chance to See the LX Champs Up Close

For Seahawks fans, training camp offers something you can't get during the regular season.

You can watch practices up close, see rookies and veterans compete for roster spots, and get an early look at how the team is shaping up for another title defense. Will you get autographs? Maybe, especially if you are under 13.

This year's camp open for fans has a few public practice dates starting July 25 and going into mid-August. There are “fan-themed” days during Training Camp, like Back Together Weekend on August 1 and Kids Days on August 4 and August 13.

Season ticket holders will once again receive exclusive access to special practice sessions on July 28 and August 7.

Seattle Seahawks OTA Offseason Workouts loading...

Remember, You Can Not Park at VMAC & Need to Take a Shuttle

There is no public parking available at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Instead, all fans must park at The Landing in Renton and take designated shuttle buses to the facility.

The shuttle pickup location is the main garage at 810 North 10th Street in Renton. There is always a huge line, so get there at least 1 or 2 hours early.

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After capturing the franchise's second Super Bowl championship, expectations are sky-high in Seattle. Fans will be eager to see returning stars, emerging young players, and the team's newest additions as preparations begin for the 2026 season.

Finally, the long offseason is almost over.

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