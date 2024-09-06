Tragic Motorcycle Crash Causes Big I-90 Delays Near Mercer Island

A motorcycle crashed into a UPS truck on westbound Interstate 90 near Mercer Island killing the rider and leading to huge traffic delays.

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on I-90 Causes Major Delays

A fatal motorcycle accident on westbound Interstate 90 near Mercer Island has led to significant traffic disruptions, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The collision occurred around 7 p.m. Yesterday (September 5, 2024), causing the immediate closure of all westbound lanes. Trooper Rick Johnson, the WSP spokesperson, reported on X (Twitter) that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the rear of a UPS truck.

The first initial report of the fatal accident came from Eastside Fire & Rescue stating, "Stay tuned to @wsdot_traffic and WSP for closure updates." The impact was severe, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The WSP's initial posts indicated that traffic was being diverted off I-90 at Island Crest Way and then re-entered at West Mercer Way, causing big delays for commuters.

The closure of the westbound lanes lasted nearly four hours as investigators worked to clear the scene and assess the cause of the accident. During this time, traffic conditions were heavily impacted, with motorists advised to expect long delays.

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed all westbound lanes were reopened.

