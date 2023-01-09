The One Tragedy That Hit the Seattle Seahawks Last Sunday

Yes, the Seattle Seahawks surpassed all expectations and actually made it into the playoffs in 2023, but the news is not all good for the Seahawks or their fans.

The Seattle Seahawks are in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

At the start of the 2022 NFL season, pretty much every sports writer picked the Seattle Seahawks to finish dead last in their division if not the entire NFL. Now Seattle Seahawks fans are looking at a Wildcard weekend fight against the San Fransisco 49ers to the surprise of everyone.

The Seattle Seahawks Clinched the 7th NFC Playoff Spot

The Seahawks clinched the 7th and last playoff spot in the NFL on Sunday by defeating the LA Rams and then having the Lions beat the Packers on SNF. There is one bad tragedy to hit the Seahawks this weekend however that fans might have overlooked.

The Seahawks Were Looking at a Top 3 Draft Pick

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they acquired 2022 &2023 draft picks and a few players. The worse the season got for the Broncos in losses, the better the pick for the Seattle Seahawks in both the 1st & 2nd rounds of this next draft. Heading into the final game of the season, if the Broncos lost then the Seahawks would have a top 3 pick at worst for both rounds in the next NFL draft.

Of Course the Broncos Win Last Sunday

The Broncos actually played a solid game for the first time this season and beat the Chargers last Sunday. That one win dropped the Seahawks draft pick from the 3rd to the 5th spot next year in the NFL draft. That does not seem like a huge drop, but the top 3 players are game-changing prospects that are now out of reach most likely. The Seahawks really need a great edge rusher or a QB, and the best at both those positions will probably be taken by the time we get to the 5th spot.

What Order are the Seahawks Two Picks in Round 1

We know the Seahawks have the 5th pick in the 1st & 2nd rounds that they got from Denver in the Wilson trade. If the Seahawks had missed the playoffs on Sunday, they would have had the 17th pick. Now we have to wait to see what happens to find out exactly what the Seattle Seahawks second-pick order will be.

Winning Will be Bitter Sweet This Year in the Playoffs

The more we win, the more we drop and the higher number we receive for our second pick. Personally, I hope we get all the way to the point where the Seahawks are picking last but are looking at their second Lombardi trophy. Probably not going to happen, but anything can happen in the playoffs! That is what the playoffs is all about! Go Seahawks!