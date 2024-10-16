Traffic Stuck in Cement: Truck Tips Over on Lacey WA Roundabout

A cement truck flipped over this morning causing chaos at a Lacey, Washington roundabout.

Cement Truck Collision Disrupts Traffic at SR 510 and Marvin Road

A cement truck overturned at the roundabout of State Route 510 and Marvin Road this morning, leading to significant traffic disruptions. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported the incident around 11:21 AM, noting that the eastbound exit from the traffic circle had been closed while emergency responders addressed the situation and tried to clear the overturned truck.

According to Trooper John Dattilo, there were no other vehicles involved in the collision, and only minor injuries were reported. Lacey Fire District 3 confirmed that their EMTs are on the scene treating the injured.

Photographs released by the WSP show the overturned cement truck, which has tipped onto its side, blocking the roadway. A significant amount of cement has spilled onto the street, creating further challenges for recovery crews. One of the truck’s rear axles is shown completely detached, sitting perpendicular to the overturned vehicle.

Traffic is still flowing through the roundabout, but motorists are advised to avoid the area around Pacific Avenue SE and Marvin Road SE to minimize congestion. Emergency crews are working diligently to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow as quickly as possible.