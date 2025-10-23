Simple Washington State Trooper Traffic Stop Turns into Felony Arrest

Another routine traffic stop on northbound I-5 near SeaTac quickly turned more serious for one driver this week.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson reported on X that a vehicle was pulled over after 8 pm yesterday when troopers noticed it had no license plates. Not having a license plate alone can raise eyebrows, but that was not the only thing missing.

Refusal to Identify Leads to Washington State Patrol Arrest

Troopers contacted the driver after pulling over, but he reportedly refused to provide any form of identification. That’s never a good idea during a traffic stop, and it led to an immediate arrest.

The man was booked for multiple offenses, including failing to identify himself, driving without a license, and failing to obey a peace officer’s lawful orders.

Suspect had an Outstanding Felony Warrant

Once troopers were eventually able to confirm who the suspect was, and discovered that the driver had an outstanding felony warrant from out of state. The simple “no plates” stop quickly became a case involving an interstate fugitive.

Remember that traffic stops are NEVER routine for officers and that cooperation during a traffic stop can go a long way. Sometimes, a routine day on I-5 for you is anything but routine for Washington’s troopers.

