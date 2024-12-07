Traffic Nightmare on Washington SR-16 After Semi-Truck Crash

Drivers traveling through Kitsap County experienced significant delays this morning after a semi-truck accident on State Route 16 near Sedgwick.

Traffic Disruption in Kitsap County Following Semi-Truck Accident on SR 16

The incident, which happened early this morning (December 6, 2024), caused major traffic disruptions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported that the semi-truck had struck a jersey barrier on the westbound lanes of SR 16. The collision caused the truck to end up on top of the barrier and leak diesel fuel, complicating the situation. At first, the westbound lanes were reduced to one lane, but as the situation worsened, both lanes had to be closed to allow for recovery and cleanup efforts.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, a spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol, took to Twitter to keep the public informed, stating that the closure could last for several hours. "Both lanes are closed. Expect an extended closure as the tow recovers the vehicle," Weatherwax tweeted at 7:22 AM. The diesel fuel on the roadway added to the complexity of the cleanup efforts, with crews working as quickly as possible to remove the hazardous material.

As the recovery process continued, WSP updated the public, noting that while both vehicles were hooked up to tow trucks, the cleanup of diesel fuel on the road was still underway. Trooper Weatherwax informed drivers that it could take up to two more hours before the road would be cleared and reopened.

By 11:20 AM, a final update confirmed that the roadway had been fully cleaned, and both lanes of SR 16 were reopened to traffic. Weatherwax praised the quick response of emergency crews in managing the spill and clearing the scene. Alternate routes were advised during the closure, and travelers were urged to use caution when passing through the area.