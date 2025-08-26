Crashed Semi Causes Real-Life Banana Traffic Jam on Tiger Mountain

If your morning commute on SR-18 felt a little...slippery or slow, I feel ya.

Get our free mobile app

A semi-truck hauling 40,000 pounds of bananas crashed near Tiger Mountain Summit (near MP 24) in the ditch of the westbound lane as traffic slid to a stop.

X @wsdot_traffic X @wsdot_traffic loading...

WSP Warned to Expect Delays, and No Stops for a Banana

WSDOT Traffic reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the right lane was blocked while crews worked to deal with the slimy banana situation.

No, the truck couldn’t just be pulled upright right away because they were hauling literally tons of bananas.

Crews had to unload the entire cargo before recovery teams could safely move the vehicle. Plus, you can tell from the crash photos that the trailer cracked open at the top.

Traffic delays were significant as crews worked to unload the warming bananas before the wreckage could be moved. WSDOT crews found out how big a challenge it was to remove about 20 tons of very perishable fruit from a crashed trailer from a busy highway.

WSDOT humorously put it, “Stopping to gawk may seem a-peel-ing,” but it’s dangerous and can lead to secondary crashes. They asked nicely to keep it moving.

SR-18 Bananageddon Crash Causes Traffic Delays and Dad Jokes

Naturally, puns about “slippery situations,” “banana splits,” and whether the bananas are still ripe for banana bread come to mind. This is one of the more bizarre traffic updates I can remember for a while.

Get our free mobile app

I think you would have to go back to Slothy to find a WSDOT story as strange.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy