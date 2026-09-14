Washington Tow Truck Driver Airlifted After Hit by DUI Driver on SR-302

A tow truck driver was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while working along a Washington highway.

The crash happened on SR 302 near E. Nahum Lane in Mason County.

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According to the Washington State Patrol, the tow truck driver was on the shoulder of the highway working on removing a vehicle involved in an earlier crash.

That’s when another vehicle came along and struck him.

Washington State Tow Truck Driver Seriously Hurt After DUI Crash

The impact left the tow truck driver with a broken ankle serious enough to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle that hit the tow truck driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

This is another reminder of just how dangerous it can be for tow truck operators, emergency responders, and others who have to work alongside moving traffic.

Working Along the Highway is Very Dangerous

Even when a vehicle is safely pulled onto the shoulder, there is still a lot of risk when traffic is passing just a few feet away.

Washington has laws requiring drivers to move over when approaching certain emergency, service, and maintenance vehicles stopped along the roadway.

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When you are on the roads, keep a lookout for any workers. Make sure you slow down and get over when you do.

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