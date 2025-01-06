Tow Dog Helps Clear I-90 Ramp After Semi Jackknifes

A semi jackknifed on I-90 this morning, but an unexpected hero, a tow truck dog, helped clear the scene.

Semi Jackknifes on I-90 Ramp, No Injuries Reported, Tow Dog Assists in Cleanup

This morning, a semi-truck was involved in a single-vehicle incident (January 6, 2025), blocking the on-ramp to eastbound I-90 at milepost 45. Luckily, no injuries were reported, and the only vehicle involved was the semi, which ended up jackknifed in the ditch with minimal damage. Maybe, just maybe, that little bit of good luck was caused by the “Tow Dog”.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol confirmed around 8:40 a.m. that the truck's cab was facing backward. Thankfully, the ditch where the truck came to rest was empty, reducing damage to both the vehicle and its driver. The situation could have been far worse had the truck ended up in a more hazardous area with trees or buildings, but the open space helped minimize the damage.

The Trooper also took to social media to express appreciation for the help of a special assistant on the scene: a tow dog from Todd's Towing and Repair. The dog, an Australian Shepherd, was seen in several pictures helping out during the recovery process. In one image, the Trooper can be seen holding the dog, while another shows the dog sitting comfortably on the hood of the Trooper's patrol car.

Thanks to the prompt response from the towing crew and the assistance of the canine companion, the ramp was cleared quickly. The situation was handled without incident, and drivers were able to resume their journeys with minimal disruption.