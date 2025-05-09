Tourism in the Tri-Cities Shatters Records with $630 Million Impact in 2024

It’s official: Tourism is booming in the Tri-Cities. A newly released 2024 report shows that visitors poured more than $630 million into our local economy, setting a new level for tourism's impact on the Tri-Cities.

Whether you’re a lifelong local or new to the region, this financial injection into the local economy is something we all benefit from. From small businesses to city infrastructure, the ripple effects of tourism-related spending are helping make the Tri-Cities stronger.

2024: A Year of Big Numbers

Let’s start with the headline amount: There was $629.8 million in visitor spending across Benton and Franklin counties in 2024. That’s up big from $594.7 million in 2023. Even better, that money directly supported 5,883 local jobs, generated $77.5 million in tax revenue locally, and helped fund everything from schools and parks to police and fire services.

Where did the money come from?

Retail: $144.2 million

Food & Beverage: $143.7 million

Lodging: $130.6 million

Transportation: $114 million

Recreation: $97.4 million

These numbers are truly transformational for the area.

IRONMAN 70.3: A Game-Changer

One of the crown jewels of 2024 was the launch of the IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities event. Over 2,300 athletes from 45 states and 20 countries visited the region for the race, with thousands of others who came to support or watch. The result was $7 million in direct economic impact, and a very well-received event all around.

Participants rated the race a 93% satisfaction rate and a Net Promoter Score of 80 (28 points above the global IRONMAN average). That’s a huge win not just for the first-time Tri-Cities event, but for the area as a brand trying to attract even more events.

Events, Events, Events

2024 also saw major growth in conventions and sporting events, with Visit Tri-Cities booking 168 group activities and bringing in more than 132,000 attendees. That added an estimated $35.7 million in spending to the area. First-time events like the National Horseshoe Pitchers World Championship, which drew 1,800 visitors and added nearly $2 million in economic benefit.

Hotel revenue rose 7% according to the report. Average Daily Rates (ADR) were up 4.5%, and occupancy increased by 1.2%. With over 3,796 guest rooms now available, the Tri-Cities region is well-prepared to increase travelers even more this year in 2025.

Marketing Worked in 2024

Visit Tri-Cities didn’t just sit back and hope for the best. Digital campaigns expanded their online reach from 27 million in 2023 to an eye-popping 3.59 billion in 2024. Some of that was the notoriety that comes with an IronMan event, but the ads still had to get real results.

There was $16 million in direct hotel and local business revenue, and that led to $37 returned to hotels for every $1 they spent on advertising. The local economy as a whole got an even greater return, with $352 returned to the local economy for every $1 spent in advertising.

Looking Ahead: Tri-Cities Future and Beyond

With over 118 future events already booked for 2025 and an estimated $69 million in future visitor spending in the pipeline, the future of Tri-Cities tourism is something to get excited about.

“Tourism doesn’t just bring visitors, it builds communities,” said Visit Tri-Cities President & CEO Kevin Lewis in the recent Tourism Report. “Every dollar spent by a traveler helps fund our schools, maintain public safety, support local jobs, and enrich our quality of life. What we’ve achieved in 2024 is just the beginning.”

Read the full report at issuu.com by clicking here.