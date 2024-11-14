Tip from Public Leads to Arrest of Notorious Washington Car Thief

A notorious car thief with 41 prior arrests was caught in Burien thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Prolific Car Thief Arrested After Community Tip in Burien

A man with a long criminal history was arrested this week after Renton police linked him to a series of vehicle thefts, thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip from the community. Curt Cox, 37, is now facing multiple charges, including Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Cox, who has been arrested 41 times before, was identified after Renton police posted a photo of him online, asking for the public's help in locating him. The department had been investigating a truck theft in July, and the photo prompted a tip that led them directly to Cox.

When detectives attempted to arrest Cox in Burien, he resisted and tried to flee the scene. Body-worn camera footage shows the suspect dropping or tossing a loaded, stolen firearm and stolen car keys during his escape attempt. Police also discovered that Cox had possession of another stolen car at the time of his arrest.

Cox has over a dozen felony convictions, and authorities say he is a known prolific offender. Currently, Cox remains in jail with bail set at $115,000. Watch the entire released body-cam footage from the Renton Police Department below.