[Time Lapse Video] Northern Lights Seen in Washington Wednesday

Northern Lights Dazzle North of Seattle: A Stunning Aurora Display

Last Wednesday night, sky watchers just north of Seattle were treated to a breathtaking and surprising display of the northern lights, or aurora borealis. This celestial phenomenon, known for its vibrant curtains of green, pink, and violet, was vividly captured on camera by a local stargazer in the area. If you missed it, I posted a time-lapse video from the event at the bottom of this article.

Images of the aurora borealis emerged on social media, including a notable post from the National Weather Service Seattle (@NWSSeattle). Their tweet showcased the northern lights in a spectacular display as viewed through the @skunkbayweather camera, located in Skunk Bay near Hansville, Kitsap County. The small, coastal community of Hansville, positioned at the northern tip of the Kitsap Peninsula, provided an excellent vantage point for witnessing this mesmerizing natural event.

Aurora Borealis: Rare, but They Do Happen in Washington State

The northern lights are not a frequent sight in Washington, but through the fall and winter seasons, they are more likely. For those interested in catching the aurora in the future, several prime locations in the state offer excellent viewing opportunities. Snoqualmie Point Park, perched conveniently off I-90 and far out of the city lights, provides an unobstructed night sky view and is perfect for aurora spotting. Also, Mount Constitution on Orcas Island and North Cascades National Park, with high elevations and minimal light pollution, are ideal spots for experiencing auroras. The Rattlesnake Ledge Trail near North Bend also offers a promising vantage point. Also, use your camera phone to see the northern lights more easily.

The best time to catch the northern lights is generally after dark, from about 11:00 PM to 3:00 AM. During strong auroral activity, like last Wednesday, the lights might appear earlier in the evening. They can happen anytime, but the prime seasons for viewing the aurora in Washington are fall and winter, from September to April, when the nights are the longest and the skies are darkest.

Washington Northern Light Forecast: Yes or No?

Looking ahead, the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center provides an aurora forecast indicating that geomagnetic activity levels are expected to reach G1 (Minor) storm status on August 29. This is due to persistent coronal mass ejection (CME) activity, which could enhance the visibility of the northern lights. According to the latest forecast, the Kp index, which measures geomagnetic activity, is predicted to peak at 4.67, meaning favorable conditions for aurora visibility on the evening of August 29. Although there is only a slight chance for minor solar radiation storms and no significant radio blackouts, the geomagnetic storm levels suggest that there might still be an opportunity to catch this celestial display in the next few nights. Good luck, and sky-watching!

