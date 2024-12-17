3-Year Mystery Solved: Missing WA Man Found in Submerged Truck

A tow truck driver in Woodland recently solved a three-year-old mystery of a missing man.

Tow Truck Driver Unravels Three-Year Mystery of Missing Man's Death

Terry "TJ" Shinaver went missing around 3 years ago after a trip to the Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington.

On April 30, 2021, Shinaver, a local resident, left home for a visit to the popular casino, but he never returned. Family and friends were left in shock and wonder. The St. Helens Police Department in Oregon posted his photo and details about his truck two weeks later, hoping someone would have information about his whereabouts. Despite these efforts, the case quickly grew cold and there were no clues until just recently.

For over three years, the fate of Shinaver remained a mystery, until a breakthrough came on December 7, 2023. A tow truck driver, responding to a call about a vehicle that had gone off the road on Dike Road, discovered something unsettling. Upon arriving at the scene, the driver helped pull a truck from the water, and it was Shinaver’s missing vehicle.

Authorities quickly confirmed the identity of the driver, and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office released a statement, revealing that Shinaver’s body had been found inside the truck, submerged in a nearby body of water. The coroner's office later confirmed that Shinaver had drowned, ruling the death accidental.

The discovery brings a tragic resolution to a case that had puzzled both law enforcement and the community for years. While the family now has answers, they are left with the sorrow of losing their loved one far too soon.