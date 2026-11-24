A serious-looking crash involving a semi-truck, a box truck, and a sedan stopped traffic on eastbound SR-18 near the C Street on-ramp early yesterday morning (Sunday, November 22).

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared photos of the crash, which happened before sunrise.

The first photo was taken at night, making it difficult to see much of the damage. But a second photo, taken after the sun came up, revealed just how hard the semi had been hit.

Heavy Damage to the Front of the Semi-Truck

The green semi was pulling a bright orange box trailer. The front of the semi suffered extensive damage.

Much of the front fender had broken apart, with pieces scattered across the pavement in front of the truck. The visible wheels were also badly damaged, with components bent and no longer pointing straight.

According to Johnson, the collision involved a semi, a box truck, and a sedan. The sedan ended up underneath the semi-trailer.

Johnson said it appeared the sedan was responsible for causing the collision but said there were only minor injuries.

A Dangerous Spot for Merging?

One person responding to the post pointed to the C Street on-ramp, calling it a dangerous merge.

Despite the extensive damage visible on the semi, the reported injuries were minor.

The Washington State Patrol did not provide additional details about what led up to the collision in the initial post.

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