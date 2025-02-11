Three Hospitalized: High-Speed Collision Closes Washington SR-522

A head-on crash on SR 522 east of Fales Road left three injured and closed the highway for hours.

Head-On Collision Closes SR-522 East of Fales Road, Three Injured

The crash happened yesterday (Monday February 10, 2025),near the 12900 block of SR-522, west of the Snohomish River, involving two vehicles in a head-on collision. According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (SRFR), emergency responders recieved reports of the crash around 5 pm. When crews arrived they found one person had crawled out but was on the ground near the wreckage. Both drivers had to be carefully rescued from their vehicles by SRFR firefighters.

“Both drivers required extrication, and all three individuals were categorized as Advanced Life Support (ALS) patients,” SRFR officials stated according to reports. Paramedics quickly transported the victims to local hospitals but their current conditions still remain unknown.

Long traffic disruptions lasted through the investigation. SR 522 was closed for several hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene and treat the injured. Drivers were told to avoid the area and expect delays.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and authorities have not released any more details about the crash. The identities of the individuals involved have not been released but they are asking anyone with information about the incident to please contact the Washington State Patrol or Snohomish Fire & Rescue..