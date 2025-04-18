This Reckless Washington Driver Crashed Just Minutes After Multiple Calls to 911

A black SUV rolled off the SR-3 off-ramp in Kitsap County just after three citizens reported the driver’s erratic behavior.

X @wspd8pio X @wspd8pio loading... X @wspd8pio

Police Get Multiple 911 Calls Before Recent Kitsap County Rollover Crash

A vehicle rollover crash yesterday afternoon (Thursday, April 17, 2025) in Kitsap County is showing the value of public involvement and communication with law enforcement. Three separate citizens reported a driver’s erratic behavior before that driver crashed on SR-3.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax reported on X (formerly Twitter) that a black 2012 JEEP Liberty rolled over trying to exit the southbound lanes of an SR-3 off-ramp onto Newberry Hill Road. Surprisingly, there were no injuries reported from the crash or from the dangerous driving just before.

Witnesses Called 911 Before Driver Rolled Off-Ramp Near Kitsap

Trooper Weatherwax confirmed that three separate individuals had called to report the driver to police dispatch. A trooper was already on the way to intercept the JEEP Liberty when the crash happened.

“This vehicle was called in by 3 different citizens for erratic driving behavior,” Weatherwax said. “We had a Trooper en route prior to the collision. Luckily, there were no injuries. Investigation is ongoing.”

No Injuries Reported After Off-Ramp Rollover Incident

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and authorities have not released any details on whether impairment was involved. It doesn't take a genius to guess “speed” was most likely at least a contributing factor.